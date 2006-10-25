Solectron to add 800 in Romania

US based EMS-provider Solectron's factory located in Timisoara, Romania plans to increase the number of its employees by more than 800 over the next three months.

A Solectron spokesman told Ziarul Financiar that the Timisoara plant is strategically important to Solectron's worldwide operations. The spokesman also stated that 35% of the European equipment production was made in Timisoara.



Solectron Timisoara has increased in orders from 14 corporate customers. The plant did also recently sign an important contract with a telecom customer which transferred its production from Asia to Timisoara. Deliveries to this customer in Europe were required by the customer to be made in five days.



The plant in Timisoara is focused on telecom and medical industry equipment as well as the automotive industry.