NCAB Group acquires Danish company
NCAB Group Denmark acquires Print Production A/S in Horsens, south of Aarhus in Jutland.
Print Production A/S was originally a factory producing PCBs, but since 2023 the company has been a pure PCB trading company sourcing mainly from China.
"We are very pleased to acquire and integrate Print Production into NCAB Group Denmark. It is a small but very fine company with high quality, fast deliveries and very knowledgeable staff with long PCB experience,” says Peter Jensen, Segment Manager NCAB Nordic in a press release.
The company has three employees and a turnover of SEK 12 million and an EBITA result of just over SEK 1 million. Print Production has a different customer base than NCAB in Denmark, with customers in the industrial segment. The two former partners will remain working with NCAB.
“We are excited to join forces with NCAB and are confident this will be an interesting and rewarding step both for our customers and ourselves,” adds Søren Tranekær Christensen from Print Production.