NCAB Group acquires Danish company

Print Production A/S was originally a factory producing PCBs, but since 2023 the company has been a pure PCB trading company sourcing mainly from China.

"We are very pleased to acquire and integrate Print Production into NCAB Group Denmark. It is a small but very fine company with high quality, fast deliveries and very knowledgeable staff with long PCB experience,” says Peter Jensen, Segment Manager NCAB Nordic in a press release.

The company has three employees and a turnover of SEK 12 million and an EBITA result of just over SEK 1 million. Print Production has a different customer base than NCAB in Denmark, with customers in the industrial segment. The two former partners will remain working with NCAB.