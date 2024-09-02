STM-Sanan’s 8-Inch SiC wafer fab in China to start production soon

A project jointly developed by semiconductor supplier STMicroelectronics and Sanan Optoelectronics, with a total investment of approximately CNY 30 billion (approximately USD 4.2 billion) is close to completion, TrendForce reports quoting Chongqing News Broadcast.

The substrate factory in Chongqing, China, may start production in September, two months ahead of schedule.

The project reportedly includes a chip factory and a substrate factory, focusing on the production of SiC power chips and substrates. The substrate factory, fully funded by Sanan Semiconductor, is expected to produce 480,000 8-inch SiC substrates annually.

Sanan STMicroelectronics, a joint venture between Hunan Sanan (51%) and ST (China) Investment (49%), was established in August 2023 with a registered capital of USD 612 million.

Sanan has disclosed that the project is currently in the stage of equipment installation and commissioning, and the substrate factory is expected to be ready for operation by the end of August, while the chip factory is projected to be fully operational by the end of November.