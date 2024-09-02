Panama seeks to boost its chip industry, signs MoU with Purdue

Purdue University and Panama have signed an MoU to boost educational opportunities and workforce development, with an emphasis on developing and strengthening the Central American nation’s semiconductor industry, according to Purdue University News.

“At Purdue University, we are proud to collaborate with the Republic of Panama on this key initiative, advancing innovation and educational cooperation in emerging technologies and strategic supply chains, especially in semiconductors,” Purdue President Mung Chiang said. “This MOU underscores Purdue’s strength as America’s leading university in semiconductors, recognized for our trailblazing workforce development efforts, cutting-edge research and growing global partnerships with like-minded partners.”

In addition to the signed MoU, Purdue and Panama agreed to collaborate on future agreements that would provide students in Panama with access to Purdue programs in advanced disciplines.

The partners also said they will explore the feasibility of establishing a Global Workforce Development Center for Advanced Technology in Panama to support regional efforts in semiconductors, cybersecurity and other emerging technologies.

“Together with Purdue University, we aim to cultivate an innovative ecosystem that will drive economic and human resource development while positioning Panama as a regional leader in technology and semiconductor advancements,” said José Alejandro Rojas, Panamanian minister counselor for private investment.

Last July the U.S. State Department announced that it will collaborate with the Panamanian government and other like-minded partner nations to explore opportunities to diversify and grow the global semiconductor ecosystem. The partnership was enabled by the International Technology Security and Innovation Fund, created as part of the CHIPS and Science Act.

Since the beginning of 2024, Purdue has forged agreements with multiple academic, government and industry partners, including South Korea-based semiconductor and memory chip maker SK hynix; Dassault Systèmes, a multinational software giant providing virtual twin experiences for global industries; and Lam Research, a manufacturer of wafer fabrication equipment for the semiconductor industry, the report said.