Jaguar warns of battery fire risk in older I-Pace electric SUVs

British automaker Jaguar has warned owners of approximately 3,000 electric SUVs of the risk of battery fires, and asked them to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures.

Jaguar is recalling I-Pace SUVs from 2019.

Though there is no permanent fix to the problem yet, as an interim measure, dealers will update the battery energy control computer to restrict battery charging to 80% of capacity, Associated Press reports

The company has already issued three recalls for the same glitch, and all SUVs require the new remedy.

During the previous recalls, diagnostic software were updated.

Three fires were reported in the U.S. after previous software updates, according to documents posted by U.S. safety regulators. No injuries were reported.

“Owners who have previously had their vehicle updated with the improved diagnostic software are under the impression that their vehicle is protected from thermal overload which, for 2019 MY (model year) vehicles, may not be the case,” the documents say.

Jaguar is transitioning to an all-electric brand by next year. The company has stopped producing its internal combustion engine vehicles ahead of the shift.

The I-Pace batteries were reportedly made in Poland by LG Energy Solution, whose products are being probed by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The agency started the investigation in April 2022 after five carmakers issued recalls linked to possible EV and hybrid battery defects that could trigger fires or stalling.

General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis and Volkswagen have issued recalls mainly due to internal battery failures that may increase fire risks, according to the Associated Press report.