AGC, a Japanese producer of glass and electronic components, has announced the opening of a technical hub in Taiwan to provide services for chemical products focused on semiconductor and electronic materials.

The AGC Chemicals Technical Center, which will be opened in October in Hsinchu, will enable agile evaluation and analysis of chemical products to meet customers’ manufacturing and development needs, according to a media release.

“Taiwan plays a crucial role as a hub for major companies engaged in the extensive semiconductor manufacturing supply chain, encompassing various stages ranging from front-end to back-end processes. With the establishment of the AGC Chemicals Technical Center, AGC aims to strengthen its marketing activities and provide timely technical services in the region,” the company said in a statement.

The centre will actively propose chemical products that align with customers’ technology roadmaps and contribute to research and development of new products, the company said.

The Tokyo-based company is known for its glass products, such as flat glass, auto glass and glass for electronics.

The AGC Group generates annual sales of approximately 1.7 trillion Japanese yen through business in about 30 countries.