Samsung Medison completes acquisition of French startup Sonio

Samsung Medison, a medical device unit of Samsung Electronics, has announced the completion of its acquisition of the French AI medtech firm Sonio.

The Korean company acquired 100% of Sonio, a startup specializing in AI-powered software for ultrasound workflows, the Korea Times reports.

The acquisition, which follows a share purchase agreement between the two companies made in May, is being seen as a part of Samsung Medison’s push to enhance its AI-powered healthcare solution business.

Samsung Medison said the synergy between the Paris-based startup’s AI solution and Samsung’s existing technologies will help it further boost efficiency in the medical field and contribute to narrowing the global healthcare gap.

Founded in 2020, Sonio developed an AI-powered prenatal screening solution that automates ultrasound reporting.

Its key product, Sonio Detect, an AI-powered software that uses deep learning algorithms to help identify prenatal syndromes and abnormalities during ultrasound, got regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2023.

In May, Samsung Medison, which specializes in developing diagnostic imaging devices, announced its plans to acquire Sonio for about USD 92.7 million (KRW 126 billion).