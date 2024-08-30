LG Innotek bags 3,500 patents for electronic equipment parts

LG Innotek has reportedly secured more than 3,500 patents for its automotive electronic equipment parts in the past five years.

The LG Group’s electronic parts development subsidiary’s innovations in cameras, lighting and communication modules for electric and autonomous vehicles have boosted its patent portfolio, according to a report in the Korea Times.

Known for its expertise in smartphone camera modules, the company has made significant forays in the automotive sector.

Automotive electronic equipment now represents 40% of its total patents, the company said.

Among its latest patents are five global standard patents for EV communication controllers, including technologies related to EV charging via communication channels.

LG Innotek said it is among only eight companies worldwide to hold global standard patents in EV recharging.