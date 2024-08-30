Applied Materials signs MoU to open centre in India’s Tamil Nadu

The South Indian state of Tamil Nadu and US chip equipment maker Applied Materials are signing an MoU to set up an advanced AI-enabled tech development centre of excellence focused on semiconductor manufacturing and equipment in the state, according to a report in the Times of India.

“Investment in key sectors such as advanced electronics and semiconductors will help us achieve the $1 trillion economy goal by 2030. We want to make Tamil Nadu the most advanced knowledge and innovation hub in South Asia,” said Tamil Nadu’s chief minister Stalin.

The centre in Taramani, Chennai, will work with Tamil Nadu universities and industry partners to boost the southern state’s semiconductor ecosystem and help develop a talent pool to support the sector’s growth, the report said.

As part of this, Applied Materials will hire 500 staff in the state.

Applied Materials, the world’s second-largest chip equipment manufacturer after the Dutch group ASML, generated revenue of USD 26.52 billion in the fiscal year 2023.

Stalin has so far signed agreements cumulatively worth more than ₹9 billion (approximately USD 107 million) on his ongoing US tour, he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The companies he has already met with include Microchip, Nokia and PayPal.