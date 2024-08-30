SK hynix develops world's first 6th-gen DRAM chip

South Korean chipmaker SK hynix has developed the industry’s first 16 gigabyte DDR5 chip using sixth-gen 10-nanometer tech.

The new DRAM will help data centers reduce electricity costs by 30% thanks to technological innovation in design at a time when the AI boom is hiking power consumption, media reports said.

The chip’s operating speed and power efficiency have been enhanced by 11% and over 9%, respectively, the company said.

“The degree of difficulty to advance the shrinking process of the 10 nm-range DRAM technology has grown over tech generations, but we have become the industry’s first to overcome the technological limitations, following our industry-leading 1b technology, or the fifth-generation 10 nm node,” the company said in a statement.

The chip will be ready for mass production within the year and volume shipment will start next year.

“We are committed to providing differentiated values to customers by applying the 1c technology equipped with the best performance and cost competitiveness to our major next-generation products,” Kim Jong-hwan, head of SK hynix’s DRAM development, said.

SK hynix, the world’s second-largest memory chipmaker after Samsung, is believed to be working on the much-improved 3D DRAM but the new tech is still a few years away. Till then, the company is enhancing its 10nm-class DDR5 DRAM.