Hanwha Techwin enters distribution deal with Neotel

Under this agreement, Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas will be the primary distributor for Neotel products across the Americas, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico, providing both sales and service support.

Neotel Technology is known for its solutions that improve yields and productivity while providing operating cost benefits. This partnership positions HTAA as the go-to source for Neotel's automation technologies in the region.

“We are thrilled to partner with Neotel Technology as their primary distributor in the Americas,” Tim Kang, CEO of Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas, in a press release. “This collaboration allows us to offer our customers unparalleled access to Neotel’s advanced material handling solutions, combined with our commitment to providing exceptional sales and service support. By integrating Neotel’s intelligent automation technology into our portfolio, we are empowering our customers to enhance their production efficiency and stay ahead in a competitive market.”

Neotel’s products, such as the SMD BOX MIMO and Neo Scan, are designed to automate and optimise material flow in electronics manufacturing.