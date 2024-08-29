Aspocomp lowers its guidance for 2024

In 2023, Aspocomp's net sales amounted to EUR 32.3 million and the operating result was a loss of EUR 1.7 million.

In its previous outlook for 2024, the PCB manufacturer estimated that its net sales for the year would increase from 2023 and that its operating result would improve from last year.

Aspocomp states in a press release that is lowering its guidance due to a delay in increasing the company’s production capacity and a weakening in demand for its PCB brokerage business. In addition to the decrease in net sales, the anticipated weakening of the operating result is influenced by the ramp-up of production of new products – as well as the continued emphasis of net sales on lower-margin customer segments.

In its half-year report, Aspocomp announced that order intake had turned to growth in the Semiconductor customer segment. The company says that the positive development has continued in its order book and growth prospects in the Semiconductor customer segment are still strong. As the order book recovered, in June Aspocomp ended the layoffs that had begun in January 2024 and in July started recruitment to increase capacity.

According to its new outlook for the full year of 2024, Aspocomp estimates that its net sales for 2024 will be below the 2023 level, and its operating result for 2024 will be clearly below the 2023 level.