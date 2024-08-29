MilDef wins large order from Norwegian NDMA

The order value amounts to SEK 72 million (EUR 6.36. million) and deliveries will take place in 2025.

The order is part of the framework agreement that MilDef has had since 2020 with the NDMA, which is about providing cutting-edge military IT solutions to support the Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency. The order includes MilDef's customised and rugged computers that now replace older computers in the Norwegian Armed Forces' CV90 combat vehicle, built by BAE Systems Hägglunds in Örnsköldsvik.