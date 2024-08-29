MilDef wins large order from Norwegian NDMA
MilDef, a Swedish manufacturer of rugged IT for military, government and critical infrastructure sectors, continues its collaboration with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) and has now been entrusted with the delivery of 900 rugged computers for the modernisation of Norway's existing fleet of CV90 combat vehicles.
The order value amounts to SEK 72 million (EUR 6.36. million) and deliveries will take place in 2025.
The order is part of the framework agreement that MilDef has had since 2020 with the NDMA, which is about providing cutting-edge military IT solutions to support the Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency. The order includes MilDef's customised and rugged computers that now replace older computers in the Norwegian Armed Forces' CV90 combat vehicle, built by BAE Systems Hägglunds in Örnsköldsvik.
"This is our single largest order of computers to the Norwegian Armed Forces and contributes to a significant modernization of the existing fleet of CV90. An example of how the platforms are constantly evolving with more powerful IT infrastructure and digitalization. We are proud to deliver the highest standards of quality and innovation to support the agency's important mission," says Daniel Ljunggren, CEO MilDef Group in the press release