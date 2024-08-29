Aptiv expands Chennai plant

Aptiv will invest more than USD 45 million in engineering and facilities, expanding production of its intelligent manufacturing plant in Chennai to provide automotive manufacturers with software-defined cockpit solutions. To support this project, Aptiv will double the number of employees working at the plant complex in Chennai.

With nearly 220,000 square feet, the expanded plant will produce cutting-edge cockpit control systems and will scale up to include advanced safety and user experience features such as radars, cameras, and next-generation electronic control units for India and global markets.

“We continue to expand our business in India and are excited to build the next generation of software-defined, fully-integrated cockpit controllers for our customers,” said Matthew Cole, Aptiv's Senior Vice President and President of Advanced Safety and User Experience (AS&UX) in a press release.

In India, Aptiv offers a full suite of connected solutions to accelerate the transformation towards software-defined vehicles. The portfolio of end-to-end products includes driver monitoring systems, infotainment systems and vehicle electrification technologies such as high-voltage wiring harnesses, cables, connectors, and charging systems. With over 13,000 employees in India, Aptiv operates three technical centers and offers a strategically located manufacturing footprint comprising seven plants.