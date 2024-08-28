NEOTech upgrades with new microelectronics and SMT expansion

The EMS provider has expanded its microelectronics clean room and assembly line. This strategic move relocates these operations adjacent to the PCBA SMT assembly area, enabling NEOTech to more efficiently automate production and better meet the growing demand for mixed PCBA and microelectronics assembly.

“We are pleased to have made this investment, enabling NEOTech to meet the industry’s demand for low-cost microelectronics through our automated, mixed electronics manufacturing,” said Jim Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of NEOTech’s Aerospace & Defense Business, in a press release.

The expansion represents a significant investment of time, effort, and innovation. According to the company, few competitors have the high-speed automated assembly equipment required to achieve true mixed electronics assembly manufacturing. This key manufacturing differentiator means that NEOTech can seamlessly place chip-and-wire electronics side-by-side with SMT components on traditional PCBA assemblies.