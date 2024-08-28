Ingenlath steps down as CEO of Polestar

Michael Lohscheller brings extensive expertise from the automotive industry to Polestar, having previously served as CEO of Opel, VinFast and Nikola. The electric carmaker says in a press release that it has ambitious expansion plans for the coming year and is looking to add to its global footprint.

“Polestar has experienced an exceptional start-up phase and with a broader model line-up, Michael Lohscheller is the ideal leader to guide Polestar into its next chapter. His deep industry knowledge, especially in driving operational excellence, developing a coherent product strategy and strengthening the global market presence will be instrumental in the next chapter of Polestar’s growth. With Scandinavian heritage, passion and performance Polestar will set new standards for future individual mobility,” says Winfried Vahland, Polestar’s incoming Chairman, in the press release.

Mr Vahland continues to say that Geely remains deeply committed to Polestar’s success, and with Michael at the helm, supported by a dynamic leadership team, the company is well-positioned for continued innovation and growth.