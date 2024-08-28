Ingenlath steps down as CEO of Polestar
Thomas Ingenlath, who has served as CEO since Polestar's inception has resigned from the company and will officially step down on 1 October 2024. Michael Lohscheller, a seasoned automotive leader will assume the role of CEO.
Michael Lohscheller brings extensive expertise from the automotive industry to Polestar, having previously served as CEO of Opel, VinFast and Nikola. The electric carmaker says in a press release that it has ambitious expansion plans for the coming year and is looking to add to its global footprint.
“Polestar has experienced an exceptional start-up phase and with a broader model line-up, Michael Lohscheller is the ideal leader to guide Polestar into its next chapter. His deep industry knowledge, especially in driving operational excellence, developing a coherent product strategy and strengthening the global market presence will be instrumental in the next chapter of Polestar’s growth. With Scandinavian heritage, passion and performance Polestar will set new standards for future individual mobility,” says Winfried Vahland, Polestar’s incoming Chairman, in the press release.
Mr Vahland continues to say that Geely remains deeply committed to Polestar’s success, and with Michael at the helm, supported by a dynamic leadership team, the company is well-positioned for continued innovation and growth.
“I am honored to join Polestar at such an exciting time in the Company’s history. Polestar has already established itself as one of the most desirable and innovative brands in the electric vehicle space, and I look forward to working with the talented team to build on this strong foundation and accelerate our development,” says Michael Lohscheller.