Samsung SDI finalise deal with GM for joint battery factory

Samsung SDI has completed and signed an agreement with General Motors to establish a joint venture to supply electric vehicle batteries in the United States. The new manufacturing plant will be located in New Carlisle, Indiana, creating over 1,600 jobs.

Through the partnership, Samsung SDI and GM will invest approximately USD 3.5 billion to build a new battery cell manufacturing plant with an annual production capacity of 27GWh initially, targeting mass production in 2027. The annual capacity is expected to increase to 36GWh following expansion plans.

“Building on last year's partnership with GM, the No. 1 automaker in North America, we have established a premium battery production hub to lead the U.S. EV market.” says Samsung SDI CEO Yoon-ho Choi, in a press release. “Samsung SDI will make best efforts to support GM enhance its leadership in the EV market with the company’s PRiMX battery products featuring 'Super Gap' technology.”

The new plant will produce NCA-based high-performance nickel-rich prismatic batteries, which are expected to be deployed in upcoming GM electric vehicles.