Bain Capital to acquire Somacis

Chequers Capital will reinvest in the company alongside the management team, led by CEO Giovanni Tridenti, according to a press release.

Somacis focuses on high-mix / low-volume, high-specification and mission-critical PCBs and serves various end-markets such as Aerospace & Defence, MedTech, and Datacentres/AI, among others.

The business operates across the full value chain, offering R&D prototyping, ramp-up, and end-to-end production. Somacis has been operating since 1972 and has expanded in recent years through organic investments and selected on-strategy acquisitions. It maintains a global footprint composed of five facilities in Europe, North America and Asia.

“Given its strength in the market, Somacis is well positioned to benefit from sustainable long-term re-shoring tailwinds which increase the demand for PCBs manufactured in the US and EU. We are pleased to back one of the leaders in its field,” says Ivano Sessa, a Partner and Co-Head of European Industrials at Bain Capital in the press release.

The transaction is subject to approval by regulatory authorities. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.