Bain Capital to acquire Somacis
Private investment firm Bain Capital has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Italian PCB manufacturer Somacis from Chequers Capital.
Chequers Capital will reinvest in the company alongside the management team, led by CEO Giovanni Tridenti, according to a press release.
Somacis focuses on high-mix / low-volume, high-specification and mission-critical PCBs and serves various end-markets such as Aerospace & Defence, MedTech, and Datacentres/AI, among others.
The business operates across the full value chain, offering R&D prototyping, ramp-up, and end-to-end production. Somacis has been operating since 1972 and has expanded in recent years through organic investments and selected on-strategy acquisitions. It maintains a global footprint composed of five facilities in Europe, North America and Asia.
“Given its strength in the market, Somacis is well positioned to benefit from sustainable long-term re-shoring tailwinds which increase the demand for PCBs manufactured in the US and EU. We are pleased to back one of the leaders in its field,” says Ivano Sessa, a Partner and Co-Head of European Industrials at Bain Capital in the press release.
The transaction is subject to approval by regulatory authorities. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“We are excited for Bain Capital to bring its expertise in international development and operational capabilities to further enhance our global reach and help us fulfil our long-term ambitions, which are underpinned by a mix of organic and inorganic strategic growth initiatives, and on the strengthening of the value-add proposition to our customers,” says Giovanni Tridenti, CEO of Somacis.