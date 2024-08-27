RIGOL expands with new location in Malaysia

The new facility – RIGOL TECHNOLOGIES (MALAYSIA) SDN. BHD. – is situated on a 90,040 square feet plot of land and the factory has a footprint of 78,024 square feet. This is the company's first overseas manufacturing plant, R&D centre, and service centre

With a total investment of over MYR 100 million (EUR 20.5 million), the new facility is divided into two main phases. The first phase, consisting of multiple production lines, has already commenced operations, focusing on the production of electronic test and measurement instruments.

The second phase will result in additional production lines and focus on establishing an advanced R&D centre and an overseas service centre to support RIGOL’s ongoing commitment to innovation and customer service.

Wang Ning, CEO of RIGOL Technologies, says in a press release that the Malaysian unit represents a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.