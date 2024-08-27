RIGOL expands with new location in Malaysia
RIGOL Technologies, a specialist in the design, development, production, and sales of electronic test and measurement instruments, is setting up its first manufacturing facility and R&D centre in Penang, Malaysia.
The new facility – RIGOL TECHNOLOGIES (MALAYSIA) SDN. BHD. – is situated on a 90,040 square feet plot of land and the factory has a footprint of 78,024 square feet. This is the company's first overseas manufacturing plant, R&D centre, and service centre
With a total investment of over MYR 100 million (EUR 20.5 million), the new facility is divided into two main phases. The first phase, consisting of multiple production lines, has already commenced operations, focusing on the production of electronic test and measurement instruments.
The second phase will result in additional production lines and focus on establishing an advanced R&D centre and an overseas service centre to support RIGOL’s ongoing commitment to innovation and customer service.
Wang Ning, CEO of RIGOL Technologies, says in a press release that the Malaysian unit represents a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.
"By enhancing our service capabilities in overseas markets, we are positioning ourselves to better meet the growing demands of our clients, while simultaneously ensuring that we remain agile and responsive. Furthermore, this initiative allows us to maintain steady growth within the industry. By creating 150 job opportunities, RIGOL Technologies aims to nurture and develop a new generation of professionals in related technological fields. This is an exciting time for RIGOL, as we continue to build on our legacy of innovation and excellence," Wang Ning says.