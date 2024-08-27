Flex's Anord Mardix opens second facility in Ireland

This new Dundalk facility, named D2, will serve as an assembly hub for switchgear products, ensuring a seamless and efficient production process – to meet the growing global demand. The new facility adds 120,000 square feet to Anord Mardix's manufacturing space, doubling the team's footprint in Ireland.

"The expansion of capabilities in Dundalk will help us meet demand for innovative solutions to the global power challenges facing AI data centers while also providing career opportunities to the local community," said Graeme Smith, General Manager of Anord Mardix Ireland, in a press release.

Graeme Smith continues and says that the Dundalk team is dedicated to delivering high-quality critical power products and solutions, and that the new facility will allow the company's teams to further support customers and meet the growing demands of the industry.