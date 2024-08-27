Mikkelsen Electronics lives on through Mekoprint

Due to the acquisition, customer deliveries will now resume from Mikkelsen Electronics' factories in Denmark and Serbia – as part of the Mekoprint Cables division, which already has production facilities in Poland and Ukraine.

Mekoprint Cables division now boosts over 325 specialists, where Mikkelsen Electronics contributes with expertise in low- and high-pressure molding of both cables and electronics, as well as several agencies within position sensors, ferrites, and special connectors.

When the Danish part of Mikkelsen Electronics in Farum was declared bankrupt earlier in the summer, employees in Denmark were sent home. As the bankruptcy only impacted the Danish part of the business, the Serbian plant was allowed to carry on with operations, albeit without fulfilling orders from customers. The company's clients experienced difficulties as a result of this, and the current priority is to resume purchase, production, and delivery.

Mekoprint states in a press release that thanks to a sizable completed product inventory in Serbia, clients can anticipate prompt delivery of their orders. Mekoprint says that it will carry on with the cable assembly and moulded solutions business and also expand its agencies' operations in sourcing, manufacturing, and delivery, including position sensors, coils, and connectors.

"We are doing everything we can to regain our position and resume service to the customers who were affected by the bankruptcy. Some of the customers already know us, which we see as a great advantage in this situation. We look forward to continuing the activities together with over 75 new skilled colleagues in Denmark and Serbia, which means that together we can offer an even stronger partnership to our customers," says Division Director at Mekoprint Cables, Lars Laungaard Rasmussen in a press release.

Mekoprint CEO Anders Kold says that Mikkelsen Electronics has accumulated a wealth of experience providing customers with solutions for cable and wire assemblies, molding, and box-build-like solutions, including the customer's own electronics.