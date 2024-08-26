ESCATEC Bulgaria eyes higher growth in second year

Swiss-owned EMS provider ESCATEC has onboarded three new customers and expanded its capacity at its production facility in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, in the first year — and expects to accelerate its growth moving forward.

Established in June 2023, the Plovdiv facility is ESCATEC’s ninth production unit.

Several other customers are in the pipeline for onboarding, and the company is also looking to transfer some projects to ESCATEC Bulgaria (EBG) from its other business units in Asia and Europe, according to a media release.

“We have a reputation for going the extra mile for our customers, some of whom have been with us for decades, and it is the same at EBG,” said CEO Charles-Alexandre Albin, adding that EBG could become the group’s main production facility in the EU for plastic moulding and electronics assembly.

Albin said Bulgaria’s EU membership, US-China trade tensions and Plovdiv’s strategic attributes (large industrial base, skilled workforce and modern transport links to the wider European market) were other factors supporting EBG’s growth.

EBG Plant Manager Ruslan Tenchev said the unit was already doing PCBA assembly, complete box builds, and plastic moulding.

OEM brands in Europe and North America make up most of ESCATEC’s customer base.