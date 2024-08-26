India’s Kaynes inaugurates EMS facility in Hyderabad

EMS provider Kaynes Technology has inaugurated a new facility in Hyderabad, India. The facility is equipped with high-precision electronic assembly, 3D optical and AI-enabled inspection systems, and lead-free/RoHS-compliant processes, according to a media release.

The plant will cater to sectors such as industrial, automotive, medical electronics, aerospace, and telecommunications.

“This facility will primarily do products like smart meters and electronics manufacturing. Brightgrid will be our first customer but there will be multiple such customers, and this line is primarily dedicated to the smart meter,” Raghu Panicker, CEO, Kaynes Semicon, told Indian newspaper Economic Times.

India-based Kaynes provides end-to-end electronic system design and manufacturing solutions, offering services ranging from design and prototyping to turnkey manufacturing and support.

Last year, the company formed Kaynes Semicon and announced setting up an OSAT in Telangana state under the Central government’s ₹760 billion (USD 9 billion) semiconductor initiative. However, Kaynes is still waiting for a green signal from the central government, which has suggested that the unit be set up in Gujarat state instead, according to some reports.