Lay-offs at Infineon as a result<br>from BenQ's insolvency

Infineon lost some 230 million euro on the BenQ insolvency and now have to reduce its workforce.

Infineon is now laying off 400 employees as a result from the lost revenues of 230 million euro. About 200 of these are currently working at the German units in Munich, salzgitter and Nürnberg.



The charges from these lay-offs are expected to reach 30 million euro.