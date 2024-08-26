Fire damages multiple EVs at Rivian's Illinois plant

A company spokes person told Reuters that no injuries had been reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The assembly plant in Normal, Illinois – about 209 km south of Chicago – was unaffected by the fire, which was contained to a parking lot on the north side of the factory, according to the local fire department.

Rivian has not publicly stated how many vehicles have been damaged.

The electric vehicle company has been expanding its Normal plant to prepare for the production of its smaller R2 SUVs, expected to launch in 2026 and considered crucial to its success.

Earlier this year, the company temporarily shut down the plant for three weeks to undertake a major retooling aimed at streamlining manufacturing and reducing costs. Reuters reports.