Fire alarm: South Korea to advance EV battery certification scheme

The South Korean government will start an electric vehicle battery certification programme earlier than scheduled to address public concerns following a series of EV fires, according to a report by Reuters.

The announcement to advance the scheme on stringent rules for EV safety to October was made by a spokesperson of the ruling People Power Party.

Automakers operating in South Korea will now have to identify batteries used in electric vehicles.

The government had earlier asked car companies to voluntarily disclose the information after an EV fire in an underground parking lot on August 1 damaged about 140 cars, triggering panic.

Authorities will revise rules to install wet pipe sprinkler systems in underground parking lots with EV charging stations and enhance chargers that prevent overcharging, the party spokesperson said.

Experts say that electric vehicles do not necessarily pose a greater fire risk than conventional cars, but EV fires can last longer and are harder to extinguish.