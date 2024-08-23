Samsung, SK hynix’s China sales double

China may be behind in high-end chip development but it is turning into a robust semiconductor market, reports TrendForce.

More than 40% of major semiconductor equipment manufacturers’ revenue in the second quarter of this year came from China. This includes revenue from players like Applied Materials, ASML and Tokyo Electron.

Besides, Samsung and SK hynix saw their China sales double in the first half of 2024, according to a report by Maeil Business Newspaper.

China’s rise in demand for Korean semiconductors is being linked to its strong economic stimulus measures and a surge in AI.

Also, with the US expected to impose further restrictions to limit China’s access to AI memory, Chinese tech companies are stockpiling HBM semiconductors from Samsung, the Maeil report said.

Samsung’s sales in China doubled to USD 24.2 billion in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

HBM market leader SK hynix's sales in China in the first half of this year are an estimated KRW 8.6061 trillion (around USD 6.4 billion), more than double the figure from the same period in 2023 (KRW 3.8821 trillion).