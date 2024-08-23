Infineon to pay $837 million to settle long-pending Qimonda dispute

Infineon Technologies has reached a settlement with Qimonda’s insolvency administrator by agreeing to pay 753.5 million euros (USD 837.21 million), according to a Reuters report.

Qimonda's administrator had sued Infineon in 2010 for 3.35 billion euros, arguing the German chipmaker had transferred operations to it at an inflated rate.

The company was spun off from Infineon but collapsed after chip prices crashed.

It filed for insolvency after being unable to thrash out details of a rescue package with its parent company.