Battery development in Southeast Asia gets MoU boost

Two MoUs have been signed to promote development of batteries in the Southeast region.

Gigafactory Malaysia (GMSB), a subsidiary of NanoMalaysia, and Singapore-based NEU Battery Materials are joining hands to collaborate on Lithium battery recycling.

NEU will supply recycled battery material like lithium carbonate to GMSB’s Hydrogen-Electric-Vehicle-Battery Centre (HEBATT) for performance testing.

Also, GMSB and Thailand’s Khon Kaen University (KKU) have signed an MoU to work together on making cells.

This collaboration hopes to boost knowledge sharing in battery testing and certification leading to increased productivity at GMSB’s HEBATT centre.

The MoUs were signed at the 2nd ASEAN Battery Technology Conference.