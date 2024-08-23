Bain planning $500 million IPO for Japanese chipmaker Kioxia

Bain Capital is moving ahead with its renewed plans for an IPO of Japanese chipmaker Kioxia with the potential to raise about USD 500 million, according to a Bloomberg report.

Bain is working with investment banks on the revived attempt to list the company. The IPO may be kicked off in the coming weeks, the report said.

According to a report by the Nikkei, the flash memory chipmaker has filed for an October IPO and is expected to garner a valuation of over 1.5 trillion yen (USD 10.3 billion).

Kioxia’s IPO would be the biggest in Japan in a year.

In 2018, a consortium led by Bain acquired Kioxia from Toshiba for USD 18 billion.