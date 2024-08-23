Korean semiconductor firm KoMiCo to open facility in Arizona

South Korean semiconductor company KoMiCo will set up a cleaning, coating and repair facility in Arizona.

The USD 50 million project in Mesa, Arizona, will take up a 125,000-square-foot building.

“KoMiCo is proud to partner with the city of Mesa in further establishing the Silicon Desert as the most technologically advanced semiconductor manufacturing region in the United States,” said Shawn Jang, CEO of KoMiCo US, in a statement.

The Mesa facility includes cleanrooms, cutting-edge equipment and a suite of diagnostic tools. Operations are expected to begin by 2026.

KoMiCo utilizes high-performance metrology equipment and particle measurement systems to decontaminate cleaned parts.

The Mesa location will be its third site in the US after Hillsboro, Oregon, and Austin, Texas. Its customers include Intel, Samsung and Micron.

The Korean firm, a subsidiary of the MiCo group, also has sites in South Korea, China, Taiwan and Singapore.