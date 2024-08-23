SK hynix hints at new HBM product with 30 times higher performance

SK hynix plans to develop a product with a 20–30 times higher performance than current HBM offerings, according to a report in TrendForce.

The announcement, reported by BusinessKorea, was made by SK hynix Vice President Ryu Seong-su during the SK Group Icheon Forum 2024.

Ryu Seong-su stressed that the South Korean company will focus on leveraging advanced execution capabilities for memory solutions customized for the AI sector.

He said seven global tech giants — Apple, Google Alphabet, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Amazon, Meta and Tesla — had all engaged with SK hynix seeking HBM solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

TrendForce predicts that the HBM industry is set to become more customization-oriented, breaking away from the standard DRAM framework.

Customized HBM gives more options in terms of performance, power, area (PPA).

SK hynix is banking on two technological upgrades to meet the demand for customized HBM solutions. Unlike previous generation HBMs, HBM4 will leverage TSMC’s advanced logic process to boost the performance of HBM products. Besides, the adoption of ultra-fine processing tech for the base die is expected to facilitate the addition of more features.