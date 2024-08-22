Altus intalls second Koh Young AOI at Active-PCB Solutions

Active-PCB Solutions, a contract electronics manufacturer, previously invested in the Koh Young Zenith Alpha HS+ AOI two years ago, achieving great results with the initial system. Based on its performance, the company has expanded its capabilities by adding a second unit. This new investment will further enhance the company's inspection processes, enabling comprehensive 3D inspection and meeting the demanding standards of modern electronics manufacturing.

"I have been a Koh Young and Altus partner for many years now, and we are really happy to keep building on our partnership and to bring in another 3D AOI. This investment is a clear sign of our ambitions for the future and our desire to implement the best-in-class processes at our facility," says Luke Minnis, Manufacturing Product and Process Engineer at Active-PCB, in a press release.

The Koh Young Zenith Alpha HS+ is known for its high-speed, AI-driven 3D measurement capabilities. With a 4-projector setup using Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology, the system offers 15-micron resolution and full 3D metrology up to 25mm in height.