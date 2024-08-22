Altus intalls second Koh Young AOI at Active-PCB Solutions
Capital equipment supplier Altus Group has successfully installed a second Koh Young Zenith 3D AOI system at Active-PCB Solutions.
Active-PCB Solutions, a contract electronics manufacturer, previously invested in the Koh Young Zenith Alpha HS+ AOI two years ago, achieving great results with the initial system. Based on its performance, the company has expanded its capabilities by adding a second unit. This new investment will further enhance the company's inspection processes, enabling comprehensive 3D inspection and meeting the demanding standards of modern electronics manufacturing.
"I have been a Koh Young and Altus partner for many years now, and we are really happy to keep building on our partnership and to bring in another 3D AOI. This investment is a clear sign of our ambitions for the future and our desire to implement the best-in-class processes at our facility," says Luke Minnis, Manufacturing Product and Process Engineer at Active-PCB, in a press release.
The Koh Young Zenith Alpha HS+ is known for its high-speed, AI-driven 3D measurement capabilities. With a 4-projector setup using Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology, the system offers 15-micron resolution and full 3D metrology up to 25mm in height.
"It is always gratifying to receive repeat orders from our partners. This ultimately means the machine is generating the expected return on investment they had planned. Active-PCB is a significant player in the UK CEM space, so to have their continued trust and investment is something we are very proud of," adds Anthony Oh, Technical Applications Manager at Altus Group.