New e-scooter factory to be built in Bosnia
Core, a technology company from Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, has unveiled a prototype for a new electric scooter – the first to be made in the country.
Core plans to construct a factory to mass produce the new e-scooter together with a strategic partner, who currently remains unnamed, accoridng to a press release.
The e-scooter is said to have a top speed of 110 km/h with a range of 100 km. It will feature code-based unlocking, mobile and internet connectivity as well as a touchscreen.
The company is looking to act fast as well. The first scooters can already be on the streets a year after the opening of the factory.
The company currently have offices in Sarajevo, Munich, and Dubai, and has been operating since 201 in three business segments: development and construction, software and informatics and technical specification development.
''When it comes business success, in addition to an innovative product with attractive design and top-notch technology, it is also important to have a serious business plan, so that all segments participate in the business success once the product is placed on the market. We carefully developed this segment as well and we can say without any doubt that the story of the e-scooter by CORE is an excellent business opportunity, since this scooter is the future of overpopulated urban environments. It is our vision to create such a future in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the car industry and to put Bosnia and Herzegovina on the map of electric vehicle producers'', says Nihad Velagić, general manager of Core, in the press release.