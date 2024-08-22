New e-scooter factory to be built in Bosnia

Core plans to construct a factory to mass produce the new e-scooter together with a strategic partner, who currently remains unnamed, accoridng to a press release.

The e-scooter is said to have a top speed of 110 km/h with a range of 100 km. It will feature code-based unlocking, mobile and internet connectivity as well as a touchscreen.

The company is looking to act fast as well. The first scooters can already be on the streets a year after the opening of the factory.

The company currently have offices in Sarajevo, Munich, and Dubai, and has been operating since 201 in three business segments: development and construction, software and informatics and technical specification development.