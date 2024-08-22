Global notebook shipments to grow by 3.7% in 2024

The demand for new devices is currently expected to be more concentrated primarily in the entry-level consumer and education markets.

While AI notebooks are expected to be released in the second half of 2024, their high pricing are likely to postpone customer purchase choices. The significant contributions of AI models to the supply chain are likely to become evident in 2025, driven by demand for business upgrades, which are predicted to increase worldwide notebook shipments by 5% YoY.

Vietnam’s share of notebook manufacturing to rise to 6%, with Thailand emerging as a new contender

The global supply chain landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years. Notebook manufacturers are diversifying their supply chain strategies in response to geopolitical tensions, tariffs, and increased labour costs. As a result, OEMs are increasingly shifting manufacturing lines away from China and towards Vietnam and Thailand as preferred destinations. These nations have drawn considerable investment due to low labour costs, improved infrastructure, and growing domestic markets.

According to TrendForce, Vietnam's share of worldwide notebook production is expected to increase to 6% by 2024, owing to Dell and Apple's aggressive efforts. Although Thailand is a relative newcomer, its global manufacturing share is expected to rise swiftly to 2.3%, boosted by HP's partnership with Quanta and Inventec's entry into local production in the second half of the year.

Diversifying manufacturing to fulfil different market demands will become increasingly popular as a result of geopolitical factors. TrendForce predicts that the proportion of notebook production outside China will increase from 7.2% in 2023 to 12.4% in 2024.