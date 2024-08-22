Satcube expands and opens US branch

Satcube AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, says that it will continue its investment in the American market providing jobs, revenue, and direct access to global satellite communication via Satcube terminals and support services.

Satcube Inc. will be led by its North American CEO, Chase Blanton who has been with the company since August 2023 as a North American Key Account Manager. Chase will lead Satcube Inc. into new western markets for the Swedish-based satellite terminal manufacturer.

Chase brings over 22 years of leadership from serving in the U.S. Army and the IT industry. Throughout his military experience, Chase gained critical skills training in communications specialising in satellite communications, information technology, and radio theory.