Satcube expands and opens US branch
During the summer, Swedish satellite communication company Satcube officially launched Satcube Inc., its expansion into American and named Chase Blanton as CEO of the North American unit.
Satcube AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, says that it will continue its investment in the American market providing jobs, revenue, and direct access to global satellite communication via Satcube terminals and support services.
Satcube Inc. will be led by its North American CEO, Chase Blanton who has been with the company since August 2023 as a North American Key Account Manager. Chase will lead Satcube Inc. into new western markets for the Swedish-based satellite terminal manufacturer.
Chase brings over 22 years of leadership from serving in the U.S. Army and the IT industry. Throughout his military experience, Chase gained critical skills training in communications specialising in satellite communications, information technology, and radio theory.
“I am honored to be leading Satcube Inc., and our U.S. based team in this expansion. We are ready to replicate the success Satcube AB has in the European markets. Our team will remain focused on taking the same core values of hard work, customer focus, world class design, engineering, and innovation in the Satellite antenna industry.” says Chase Blanton in a press release.