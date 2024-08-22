Bittele Electronics achieves ERAI certification

Counterfeit PCB components cause the loss of millions of dollars per year. By achieving the ERAI certification, Bittele has taken an important step in eliminating this problem for its customers. It enables Bittele to achieve the highest level of PCB assembly quality through robust quality management, thorough component identification, streamlined design for manufacturing, selective supplier partnerships, and enhanced transparency.

“Bittele Electronics is proud to announce it has earned the ERAI certification. Getting the ERAI stamp of approval means we adhere to stringent standards, significantly lowering the odds of using counterfeit or below-par parts,” said Ben Yang, CEO of Bittele Electronics, in a press release. “This guarantees that every PCB and assembly job we do meets or surpasses the highest standards for quality and reliability.”

Bittele’s newly acquired ERAI certification benefits its customers as it shows that the company has top-tier processes to identify and eliminate counterfeit or low-quality components; the certification equips Bittele to identify risks and ensure every component we use is genuine; makes the procurement processes more efficient, enabling the company to identify and source the best components.

Being ERAI certified means Bittele meets the highest international standards for electronic component quality.