NanoGraf silicon anode batteries selected by Thales

Thales Defense & Security, Inc. will use NanoGraf’s M38 18650 cells for its multiband software-defined tactical hand-held radios, to support longer missions by 10%, without increasing size or weight.

“Batteries are essential to thousands of mission-critical military systems, from hand-held radios and man-portable satellite terminals to unmanned systems and mobile command posts,” said Gary Kidwell, vice president of communications systems at Thales Defense & Security, Inc, in a press release. “NanoGraf's silicon anode batteries increase operational runtime for deployed forces and ensures we equip soldiers with the best possible technology available.”

Thales purchase of NanoGraf cells demonstrates the role that the company has assumed in onshoring the battery supply chain, including materials, cell production and battery manufacturing outside of China. The Department of Defense has made several direct investments to help curb the military’s reliance on Chinese battery technology, building significant momentum in supporting domestic battery innovation.

“We’re excited that Thales Defense & Security, Inc. selected our proprietary battery technology to equip soldiers with batteries that can last much longer, making their missions run smoother,” adds Francis Wang, CEO of NanoGraf. “As a U.S. battery maker, getting our batteries in the hands of soldiers is an honor. We are proud to support Thales Defense & Security, Inc. and the U.S. military as we continue our efforts to onshore the entire battery supply chain.”

In June of this year, NanoGraf completed the first large volume production run for the military, and in March, NanoGraf announced a new 67,850-square-foot facility for advanced manufacturing and expanded R&D capabilities, increasing its Chicago footprint by nearly 400%.