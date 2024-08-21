GCT expands global distribution coverage with Heilind
GCT, a UK-based manufacturer of connector and cable assembly solutions, has entered into a new distribution agreement with Heilind Electronics Inc.
The agreement provides for coverage across all regions and GCT products, including the latest USB-C, SIM, Memory, FFC and Board-to-Board connectors and cable assemblies.
Heilind Electronics, a distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, will provide significant additional opportunities to increase GCT market presence and accelerate growth in all regions.
“We are delighted to launch our relationship with Heilind Electronics, whose focus, capabilities and long-standing market reputation with all things Interconnect, make this a game-changing addition to our existing distribution channel,” says Richard Clark, GCT Global Distribution Manager in a press release.
Sal Baldo, Heilind Electronics, NA Director of Supplier Relations, says that the partnership represents a significant step forward, combining GCT's interconnect products with Heilind's distribution network and industry expertise.
“We are confident that this collaboration will bring exceptional value to our customers, providing them with high-quality solutions and enhanced service. Together, we look forward to driving growth and success for both our organizations and the markets we serve.” says Sal Baldo.