GCT expands global distribution coverage with Heilind

The agreement provides for coverage across all regions and GCT products, including the latest USB-C, SIM, Memory, FFC and Board-to-Board connectors and cable assemblies.

Heilind Electronics, a distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, will provide significant additional opportunities to increase GCT market presence and accelerate growth in all regions.

“We are delighted to launch our relationship with Heilind Electronics, whose focus, capabilities and long-standing market reputation with all things Interconnect, make this a game-changing addition to our existing distribution channel,” says Richard Clark, GCT Global Distribution Manager in a press release.

Sal Baldo, Heilind Electronics, NA Director of Supplier Relations, says that the partnership represents a significant step forward, combining GCT's interconnect products with Heilind's distribution network and industry expertise.