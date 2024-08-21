Morrow's gigafactory is now up and running

Morrow says it will be able to produce up to 3 million battery cells annually, or 1 GWh capacity.

Test production has already started. Morrow will work closely with customers to fine-tune the production equipment to achieve serial production quality over the following months. Commercial production is planned to start at the end of the year.

"This is a hugely important day in Norwegian industrial history and a testament to the bold vision and risk-taking spirit of our founders and the dedication of our diverse team of Morrowers, now consisting of 200 individuals from 34 nationalities. Our achievements today would not have been possible without the unwavering support from the Arendal municipality, local and national government, and our committed shareholders. Together, we are paving the way for a sustainable energy future to make Europe more competitive and safe", said Lars Christian Bacher, CEO of Morrow Batteries in a press release.

LFP batteries are becoming a more and more important building block for the zero-emission society. They dominate Battery Energy Storage Systems, heavy-duty machinery and mid-range electric vehicles.

Since November last year, Morrow has produced and shipped thousands of LFP sample cells to potential customers for testing and validation at the company's Customer Qualification Line (CQL). The company can now deliver a commercially viable, thoroughly tested, competitive LFP product.

Morrow Cell Factory will employ about 150 people working a shift schedule. It is the first of four factories planned in Arendal.