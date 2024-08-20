OKI sets up new PCB manufacturing line

The PCBs produced are incorporated into equipment for manufacturing and testing semiconductors for applications involving AI, data centres, and next-generation communication networks, the company says in a press release.

The new line enables high-precision and high-definition circuit formation which supports a via pitch of 0.23 mm, while increasing production capacity by approximately 1.4 times compared to previous levels – thus strengthening the capability for manufacturing a wide variety of products in small quantities.

The company says that it aims to expand sales by targeting manufacturers of semiconductor manufacturing and testing equipment.

In this connection, the manufacturing area within the Joetsu Plant has been expanded by 3,300 square meters (about 1.2 times the previous area) and now includes a new surface treatment line for handling ultra-thin materials and additional direct imaging equipment. The AOI automated inspection equipment has also been relocated, to optimise the flow of the PCB production process, improving production quality and increasing production capacity by about 1.4 times.

The new line has also achieved improved line width accuracy (stabilisation of transmission characteristics) by means of high-precision circuit formation and a high-definition etching line through the reinforcement of automatic transport and direct imaging equipment for materials ranging from ultra-thin 0.03 mm to thick 8 mm boards.

As noted by OKI Circuit Technology President Masaya Suzuki, the installation of additional high-precision drilling equipment has improved the company's capabilities in ultra-fine hole drilling (diameters of 0.10 mm or less), enabling the provision of ultra-high multilayer and high-definition PCBs with over 110 layers to meet customer demands for next-generation semiconductor manufacturing and testing.

OKI is currently focusing on its EMS business, which provides one-stop comprehensive Monozukuri (production or making of things in Japanese) services from design to manufacturing and reliability testing. The installation of this new line forms part of its technological development and production ramp-up investment in fields promising future growth within the PCB business, such as semiconductors, aerospace, defence, robotics, and next-generation communications.

OKI says that it aims to maintain active development of PCBs and manufacturing technologies in response to advancements in related technologies.