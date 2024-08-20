Northvolt shifts R&D from US to Sweden

With the transfer, the Swedish battery manufacturer is consolidating the R&D and industrialisation of its cell product portfolio — lithium-ion, sodium-ion and lithium-metal — into one location, a press release reads.

At Northvolt Labs, the development of lithium-metal battery technology will be supported by access to a team of material engineers, cell designers and manufacturing experts, working alongside cathode active material and cell manufacturing capabilities, as well as global supply chain development resources.

To date, Northvolt has been developing lithium-metal battery technology through Cuberg — the company's fully-owned subsidiary operating in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, which was acquired by Northvolt in 2021.

Cuberg employees have been encouraged to apply to open positions matching their skillset across Northvolt, including Northvolt Labs and Northvolt Ett, or Northvolt North America, located in Montreal, Canada.

"Northvolt Labs is a world-class battery R&D campus, that provides not only a natural home for lithium-metal but an excellent platform from which to assure the further development of lithium-metal technology. The move strengthens Northvolt's long-term commitment to advanced battery development and better positions it to engage industry first-movers with a technology that holds great promise,” says Shauna McIntyre, CEO of Cuberg, in the press release.

Shauna McIntyre will remain in a leadership role within Northvolt North America, engaged in expanding the company's presence in the region.

Sami Haikala, Northvolt Chief Development Officer, says that by centralising the company's efforts, Northvolt will be better equipped to deliver the next generation of energy solutions to meet growing demands.