Eurocircuits adds new direct imager to Hungarian site

"The decision to purchase our fifth direct imager, the Ledia 6 Hyper, was driven by the machine's outstanding stability and reliability. Its head and power calibration ensure the best registration accuracy, which is crucial for our high-quality standards. Additionally, the exceptional service we receive from Ucamco solidifies our confidence in this investment," Luc Smets, Managing Partner at Eurocircuits, says in a press release from Ucamco.