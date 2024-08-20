Ad
© Ucamco
PCB |

Eurocircuits adds new direct imager to Hungarian site

There are now five direct imagers across Eurocircuits' multiple production sites following the installation of a new Ledia 6 Hyper direct imager at the company’s production site in Hungary.

"The decision to purchase our fifth direct imager, the Ledia 6 Hyper, was driven by the machine's outstanding stability and reliability. Its head and power calibration ensure the best registration accuracy, which is crucial for our high-quality standards. Additionally, the exceptional service we receive from Ucamco solidifies our confidence in this investment," Luc Smets, Managing Partner at Eurocircuits, says in a press release from Ucamco.

The move underscores Eurocircuits' dedication to continuous improvement and innovation in European PCB manufacturing.

July 31 2024
