Julia Tang and Łukasz Sławny of Shenzhen Zirconn on the market condition
During Evertiq Expo Cracow 2024 we spoke to Chinese PCB maker Shenzhen Zirconn 's Julia Tang and Łukasz Sławny.
Shenzhen Zirconn’s Julia Tang described Poland as “one of our most important markets.” She added, “We hope to keep providing the best quality and the best service for our clients.” According to Łukasz Sławny, the situation in the market is currently stable. “From the forecast we have from our customers, it will be increasing. May be not so rapidly, but it will be increasing.”