General Motors gave a tantalizing glimpse into a possible future of automobiles by revealing a sleek, all-electric Cadillac concept car.

The vehicle called “Opulent Velocity” balances ultra-luxury with performance for the V-Series, which is known for cars with high-performance engines.

“What we’re really looking to do is achieve kind of the best of both worlds. What is kind of the ultimate hyper-performance machine in the future, coupled with ultimate luxury,” said Bryan Nesbitt, Cadillac executive global design director, according to a report in CNBC.

Cadillac officials emphasized how fast a vehicle reached 0-60 mph — the traditional measure of performance —was less relevant in this brave new world. It was more about the overall experience including handling and technologies such as biometrics and driver-assistance tech.

Concept cars are not meant to be sold to consumers. They are introduced to give people a sense of where the brand is heading.

The car is capable of Level 4 autonomous driving, but it has a steering wheel and pedals. It uses a future iteration of the Ultium battery platform.