Foxconn plans to set up battery energy storage system unit in India

Taiwanese electronics manufacturing company Foxconn is planning to set up a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) unit in India, according to a report by Indian news agency PTI.

Foxconn has been expanding its battery manufacturing business, with the first plant set up in Taiwan.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said the company’s information and communication technology segment had just started in India.

“We are also waiting to put our 3+3 future industry in India. I have been talking to the minister for industries here about how can we collaborate on BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) in Tamil Nadu," Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said.

Foxconn is prioritizing electric vehicles, digital health and robotics industries.

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) allow energy to be stored from solar, wind and other renewable sources.

Foxconn has also proposed to set up an electric vehicle unit in India.

“Foxconn has invested USD 10 billion in India so far, and plans more investment in the coming year,” Liu said.