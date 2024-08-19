Samsung to bring in ASML’s High-NA EUV equipment

Samsung has joined the list of major semiconductor companies bringing in Dutch firm ASML’s High-NA EUV equipment, TrendForce reports.

Samsung’s semiconductor division will bring in the high-numerical aperture extreme ultraviolet equipment by the end of this year, according to reports by Sedaily and ZDNet.

Meanwhile, SK hynix’s High-NA equipment, likely to be applied to its mass production of advanced DRAM, is expected to be introduced in 2026.

Samsung’s first High-NA EUV equipment will reportedly be used for foundry operations.

Among semiconductor giants, Intel was the first to order High-NA EUV machines from ASML.

TSMC has also placed an order, and the Dutch chip equipment giant is expected to ship the machinery to it by the end of this year.

The reported cost of one unit of the machine is EUR 350 million ($ 380 million) and its installation is a time-consuming process. Samsung is aiming for the full commercialization of High-NA by 2027.