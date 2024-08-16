SK hynix, TSMC, NVIDIA join hands to develop next-gen HBM

Memory giant SK hynix is stepping up its collaboration with TSMC and NVIDIA, and will announce a closer partnership at next month’s Semicon Taiwan exhibition, according to a report by TrendForce quoting BusinessKorea.

In 2022, TSMC announced the establishment of the OIP 3DFabric Alliance, incorporating partners in memory and packaging. At that time a senior official at SK hynix revealed that the firm had been collaborating with TSMC on previous generations and current HBM technologies, supporting compatibility with the CoWoS process along with HBM interconnectivity.

Now, SK hynix wants to deepen its collaboration with TSMC to develop solutions for the next generation of HBM and achieve innovations in system-level products.

It’s being reported that SK hynix will adopt TSMC’s logic process to manufacture the base die for HBM. SK hynix and TSMC may collaborate on developing and producing HBM4, which is scheduled for mass production in 2026.