India’s Ola launches 3 electric ‘Roadster’ motorcycles

Ola Electric has launched three new electric motorcycles in its Roadster series, based on its Gen 3 platform. The Indian electric-scooter maker also announced it would integrate its battery cells into its own vehicles starting Q1 FY2026 and gave a teaser of two upcoming motorcycle models, the Sportster and Arrowhead.

The starting prices of the newly-launched Roadster, Roadster X and Roadster Pro are ₹74,999 (roughly 890 USD) ₹1,04,999 (1250 USD) and ₹1,99,999 (2380 USD), respectively. The motorcycles will hit the Indian markets in January.

All Ola motorcycles will come with an eight-year battery warranty, like its S1 scooter range.

“Today, two-thirds of India’s 2W market consists of motorcycles, and with Ola’s entry into this segment, EV penetration is poised to further accelerate in the Indian 2W segment,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CMD of Ola Electric.

The announcements come a week after Ola Electric’s public debut, which was India’s largest IPO of the year. The firm’s backers include Japan’s SoftBank and Singapore's investment fund Temasek.

The company also said it planned to integrate its own battery cells into its vehicles. “Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India,” Aggarwal said.

Ola Electric also announced that Ola Maps will feature group navigation and Ola scooters will get an AI-based tire pressure monitoring system and the Krutrim AI Assistant.