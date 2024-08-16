EV fires: Hyundai, Kia focus on battery tech to boost safety

In a bid to boost safety of electric vehicles (EVs), Hyundai Motor and Kia have unveiled technologies for their battery management system (BMS). The move follows a recent EV fire that damaged or destroyed around 100 vehicles in an underground parking lot in Incheon, a city bordering Seoul.

The two South Korean automakers said they were making extensive safety efforts in both hardware and software to improve the fundamental aspects of EVs, according to a report in The Korea Times.

BMS can be thought of as the brain of a vehicle battery. It takes charge of the management and protection of the battery and provides information for controlling its use.

Hyundai Motor and Kia claimed their years of years of experience in developing hybrid vehicles and developing advanced technologies, including multi-fast charging systems and vehicle-to-load, had given them an edge over competition.

The companies said their BMS monitors factors such as voltage deviations, insulation resistance, and current and voltage changes. When it detects malfunctions, the BMS instantly assesses the risk level, and vehicle safety control measures are triggered.

Recent vehicle models are equipped with a feature that detects instant and micro short circuit situations.

They also dismissed speculation that the fires may be a result of overcharged batteries.